Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

The latest reports say that his body has been found from his house.

KARACHi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Dr. Aamir Liaqat Hussain, a renowned tv host and Member of the National Assembly, has passed away.

The latest reports say that his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to an hospital but he could not survive.

The cause of death is not known yet but his body has been shifted to the morgue of a local hospital.

The postmortem would be held to determine the cause of his death.

The news of his demise spread like the fire in jungle and condolences started pouring in on the social media.

From political leader to common users of social media, all have expressed sorrow over his sudden demise.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Aamir Liaqat Hussain became top trend after his third wife decided to file plea in a court for dissolution of marriage.

