Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test positive for Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Amir Liaqat who is PTI MNA and renowned TV host shared the status of his health and his family on Twitter and asked for prayers for recovery.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) PTI leader and tv host Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain and his wife Syeda Tooba Aamir tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Amir Liaqat Husain shared the status of his health and his wife.

“We are under attack. Attacker detected, the notorious #Covid-19. Victims: Amir Liaqat and Syeda Tuba Amir,” said Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain.

He also mentioned a verse from Holy Quran which is actually a gifted-prayer for all the Muslims who believed in Holy Quran.

He also said: “Today is the second day,Ginger, Garlic,Kalongi,Black Pepper, Clove,Star Maze & Cinnamon are the helpers,”.

Many leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ayaz Sadiq, Imran Ismail and others tested positive for Covid-19.