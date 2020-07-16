Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain announces to tender resignation

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain says he is helpless MNA of Karachi who cannot even ensure provision of electricity in the city.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Dr. Aamir Liaquat announced to tender resignation in meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to twitter, he confessed that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to ensure provision of electricity in his city.

PTI said he could not see his people suffering in misery and have asked Prime Minister for time so he could submit his resignation.

Aamir Liaqat Hussain wrote:“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi and unable to ensure provision of electricity in my city. I can’t see people of Karachi and especially my constituency suffering and enduring the lies of Moonis Alvi. I have asked Prime Minister for his time so that I can submit my resignation,”.

According to a tv, Dr. Aamir Liaquat said the situation in Karachi was same as it was in past.

“Several areas of Karachi are without electricity for more than 24 hours. In some areas, there is persistent load shedding for up to 17 hour,” said Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain. He further said that there was prediction of more rain in the next week and people would die after being electrocuted.

“The local leadership doesn’t want to meet me. I am both helpless and alone at the moment. You have seen me during the tenure of MQM, they were unable to function without me,” said the leader.

He also said he was hopeful from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I was unable to meet Prime Minister. Things may get better after the meeting,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had announced to end continuous load shedding in Karachi last week.