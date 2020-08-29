Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffs at Sindh CM, Saeed Ghani

(@fidahassanain)

The popular TV host who was walking in an inundated street was looking desperate as there was no light and petrol available for the people in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Popular tv host and PTI leader MNA Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffed at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani over accumulated water on streets and roads of Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain shared his video in which he was walking in an inundated street in Karachi.

“Murad Ali Shah sb,,,,Shah sb, Ghani sb kidhar hain app. Ayen kaam waam Karen, pani wani nikalen,” [Murad Ali Shah where are you and where is Saeed Ghani---come and drain out this heavy water,” said Liaqa Hussain.

Earlier, he said that electricity supply was suspended and petrol was not available, asking the PPP leadership to kill the people of Karachi. He also said that Bilawal Bhutto made people of Karachi “thurst-free”.

“Bilawal has ended Karachi peoples’ thrust of water. Just keep going. Water, everywhere water,” he stated.

The continuous rains brought miseries to the residents of Karachi as they failed to get things of daily use at homes due to water everywhere in the streets and roads of the city.