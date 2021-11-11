Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti took charge as the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti took charge as the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for LGH here, Dr Amir Mufti also met Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and discussed provision of the best medical and diagnostic facilities to patients.

Prof Al-freed expressed good wishes for Dr Amir Ghafoor.