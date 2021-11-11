UrduPoint.com

Dr Amir Mufti Takes Charge As Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti took charge as the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti took charge as the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for LGH here, Dr Amir Mufti also met Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and discussed provision of the best medical and diagnostic facilities to patients.

Prof Al-freed expressed good wishes for Dr Amir Ghafoor.

Related Topics

Lahore Mufti Best

Recent Stories

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Bel ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in September ..

17 seconds ago
 OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's L ..

OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's Liquids Production Unchanged

19 seconds ago
 World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln B ..

World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln BpD - OPEC

21 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Austr ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

30 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea ..

Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Border Agency Rejects Reports on Death of ..

Belarus Border Agency Rejects Reports on Death of Minor Migrant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.