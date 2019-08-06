Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge as MS Bolan Medical Complex

Doctor Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge of Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctor Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge of Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital on Tuesday.

According to Spokesman of BMC, Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki started his working after taking charge of his post as MS of Bolan Medical Complex and inspected different sectors of hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities and arrangements of cleanliness of the complex.

He also met doctors and asked them regarding health provision of facilities to patients where doctors informed him about medical aiding.