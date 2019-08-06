UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki Assumed Charge As MS Bolan Medical Complex

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge as MS Bolan Medical Complex

Doctor Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge of Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctor Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge of Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital on Tuesday.

According to Spokesman of BMC, Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki started his working after taking charge of his post as MS of Bolan Medical Complex and inspected different sectors of hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities and arrangements of cleanliness of the complex.

He also met doctors and asked them regarding health provision of facilities to patients where doctors informed him about medical aiding.

Related Topics

Doctor Bolan Post

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

17 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

17 minutes ago

Police Sub-Inspector shot dead in Pishin in Quetta ..

48 seconds ago

Corps Commanders' Conference held on single point ..

51 seconds ago

Martyrs family affairs office organizes Hajj campa ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.