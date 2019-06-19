Dr. Amir seeks cooperation of elected representatives in eliminating crimes

Additional Inspector General Karachi Dr. Amir Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday called upon the police officials to take effective action against the outlaws with the coordination and cooperation of the elected representatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General Karachi Dr. Amir Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday called upon the police officials to take effective action against the outlaws with the coordination and cooperation of the elected representatives.

He said this while addressing in a meeting in connection with coordination between police and elected representatives, said a statement.

Chairman Central Rehan Hashmi and UC Chairmen and Vice Chairmen as well as DIG West zone Amin Yousufzai, DIG Traffic Karachi Javed Meher, SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao, while SP, DSPs and SHOs concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi Police Chief and other officials gave patient hearing to those present including elected representatives.

The officials concerned were given one month time to take full-fledged action against drug peddlers in the Khameeso goth - New Karachi and also resolve the problem of traffic in the Liaquatabad area.

Additional IG Karachi Dr. Amir Ahmad Sheikh directed the police officials to play an important role in eliminating the crimes from their respective areas with the coordination of the elected representatives.

The elected representatives indicated that the good performance of the police, for which, the Karachi Police Chief announced to give Rs 10,000 prize to SHO Shahra-e-Noor Jahan.

Dr. Amir Sheikh called upon the people to furnish the tenancy agreement to the concerned police station while renting out their houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amir Sheikh called upon the masses for making joint efforts with police to take action against drug peddlers.

The Karachi police chief also called upon the elected representatives to cooperate with the police during the ongoing campaign against beggars in the district West.