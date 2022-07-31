UrduPoint.com

Dr Amjad Ali Inaugurates Work On Meeratha Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Dr Amjad Ali inaugurates work on Meeratha Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Amjad Ali on Sunday inaugurated construction work of Meeratha Road in Shamozai area of Swat district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the provincial government was specifically focusing on the development of backward areas of the province.

Chairman Tehsil Council, Barikot, Kashif Ali was also present.

The construction of the road, he said, would help usher socio-economic development in the area and provide better means of communication to the locals. The construction of roads in the scenic area and thick forests would make it accessible to tourists.

