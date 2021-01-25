UrduPoint.com
Dr. Amjad Ali Terms PDM As Alliance Of Rejected Politicians To Save Their Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Dr. Amjad Ali terms PDM as alliance of rejected politicians to save their corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Monday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an alliance of rejected politicians who gathered to save their corruption in the name of democracy.

He said the government was making all possible efforts for the development and prosperity of the country with specific focus on welfare of poor people.

These views were expressed by the minister while addressing a gathering in Tal, Kumraat Upper Dir where prominent Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former Tehsil Councilor Rahimullah reposed full confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and announced joining the ruling party along with his hundreds of companions.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the confidence of people with pragmatic decisions and public service spirit due to which workers of other parties and people were joining PTI in large numbers.

He said the nation was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid of corruption and ensure policy of meritocracy in every department.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated decision of newcomers and welcomed them on joining the party.

