Dr Amjad Khan given Nishtar Hospital MS charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Healthcare & Medical education (SHME) Department entrusted additional charge of Medical Superintend of Nishtar Hospital to Senior Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan.

The charge has been given for a period of three months or till the arrival of regular incumbent, said a notification of the department.

Prior to it, Dr Amjad is serving as Director Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward at Nishtar Hospital.

It is worth mentioning here that the post fell vacant after Lahore High Court withdrew stay orders of former MS Dr Shahid Bokhari in last week against his suspension in November 2020 during a surprise visit of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to the health facility.