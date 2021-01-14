Dr. Amjad orders strict action against govt employees involved in immoral activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Nashtarabad housing society and ordered for strict action against residents of five houses living illegally and found involved in immoral activities.

The minister was earlier informed in the departmental briefing that proposed site for Nashtarabad housing society had been vacated from all occupants.

However, during a surprise visit the minster himself found people living in five houses were busy in immoral activities. The minister expressed displeasure over giving wrong information earlier provided about clearing the land from all structures.

The houses were illegally occupied by employees of Peshawar Development Authority, SHO, DSP and a transgender.

The minister issued suspension order of government employees for their involvement in unethical activities.

On the directives of Land Acquisition Collector , Hamid Ali and SHO Gulbahar Police Station took the possession of houses and disconnected electricity, water and gas connections. The minister directed to demolish these houses at the earliest.