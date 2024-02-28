Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes creativity, collaboration, conflict management for societal progress

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday emphasized creativity, communication, collaboration, and conflict management as essential for societal progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday emphasized creativity, communication, collaboration, and conflict management as essential for societal progress.

He said this in his thought-provoking address at the 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education, hosted by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference, themed ‘Transforming Education: Empowering Learning for Life,’ served as a pivotal platform for discussions surrounding the vital role of education in societal development.

Dr. Amjad Saqib's address underscored the significance of the conference as a milestone in the realms of research and practice, emphasizing the intrinsic value of education in shaping societies.

He highlighted the importance of creativity in addressing contemporary challenges, advocating for innovative approaches and the integration of cutting-edge technologies to surmount obstacles.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the critical importance of promoting a culture of critical thinking, asserting that courage to question and dissent was essential for societal progress.

He elucidated the pivotal role of communication, collaboration, and conflict management in effecting positive change, emphasizing their indispensable contribution to nurturing leadership qualities and resolving societal conflicts.

Addressing the pressing issue of Climate Change, Dr. Amjad Saqib underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to mitigate its impacts and promote environmental sustainability.

He called for the indigenization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to align with local contexts, asserting that islam's teachings inherently uphold the principles of sustainable development.

Dr. Amjad Saqib redirected attention to the marginalized segments of society, particularly women living in extreme poverty whose children were deprived of access to education.

He called for renewed focus and collective action to uplift their lives and break the cycle of poverty and deprivation.

Dr. Amjad Saqib extended his heartfelt congratulations on the successful conduct of the conference, recognizing its invaluable contribution to advancing dialogue and knowledge-sharing in the field of education.