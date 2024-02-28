Open Menu

Dr. Amjad Saqib Emphasizes Creativity, Collaboration, Conflict Management For Societal Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes creativity, collaboration, conflict management for societal progress

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday emphasized creativity, communication, collaboration, and conflict management as essential for societal progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday emphasized creativity, communication, collaboration, and conflict management as essential for societal progress.

He said this in his thought-provoking address at the 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education, hosted by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference, themed ‘Transforming Education: Empowering Learning for Life,’ served as a pivotal platform for discussions surrounding the vital role of education in societal development.

Dr. Amjad Saqib's address underscored the significance of the conference as a milestone in the realms of research and practice, emphasizing the intrinsic value of education in shaping societies.

He highlighted the importance of creativity in addressing contemporary challenges, advocating for innovative approaches and the integration of cutting-edge technologies to surmount obstacles.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the critical importance of promoting a culture of critical thinking, asserting that courage to question and dissent was essential for societal progress.

He elucidated the pivotal role of communication, collaboration, and conflict management in effecting positive change, emphasizing their indispensable contribution to nurturing leadership qualities and resolving societal conflicts.

Addressing the pressing issue of Climate Change, Dr. Amjad Saqib underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to mitigate its impacts and promote environmental sustainability.

He called for the indigenization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to align with local contexts, asserting that islam's teachings inherently uphold the principles of sustainable development.

Dr. Amjad Saqib redirected attention to the marginalized segments of society, particularly women living in extreme poverty whose children were deprived of access to education.

He called for renewed focus and collective action to uplift their lives and break the cycle of poverty and deprivation.

Dr. Amjad Saqib extended his heartfelt congratulations on the successful conduct of the conference, recognizing its invaluable contribution to advancing dialogue and knowledge-sharing in the field of education.

Related Topics

Education Progress Allama Iqbal Open University Women

Recent Stories

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

13 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

13 minutes ago
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

13 minutes ago
 Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

17 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

17 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

17 minutes ago
 Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

17 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan