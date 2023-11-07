Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to monitor stipend payments

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has called upon BISP employees to monitor BISP stipend's payments closely to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has called upon BISP employees to monitor BISP stipend's payments closely to ensure transparency.

While addressing a gathering of dedicated BISP staff at Jamia Masjid Asad Fareedia in Faisalabad on Tuesday, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that humanity lies in addressing the problems and sufferings of the needy and poor.

According to a news release, Chairperson BISP urged for close liaison between BISP and Point of Sale (POS) agents of partner banks to ensure that complaints of deductions are addressed properly and timely.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that serving needy women, widows, orphans, and children is like worship.

He said that the name of BISP signifies its commitment to provide additional support to needy families.

A responsible state must collect taxes from the elite class and allocate these funds to empower the underprivileged and invest in essential developmental projects.

He encouraged BISP employees to go above and beyond by utilizing their resources to provide essential facilities to these vulnerable individuals, such as clean water and shelter for those waiting in long queues.

Later, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib also visited BISP's local office in Faisalabad.

Talking to BISP staff, he said that maintaining a clean and congenial atmosphere in offices is an embodiment of faith, as cleanliness is considered half of faith in Islam.

A person's character is defined by the moral integrity. "It is our collective responsibility to make this organization the best in the country," he added.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib encouraged philanthropists to come forward and support the deserving families benefiting from BISP.

As part of a new initiative, BISP is facilitating the opening of bank accounts for these women, a step towards further empowerment and transparency.

He also called for the support of employees to make this endeavour successful.