Open Menu

Dr Amjad Saqib Interacts With Needy Women During Kafaalat Stipend Distribution; Urges POS Agent To Uphold Honesty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Dr Amjad Saqib interacts with needy women during Kafaalat stipend distribution; urges POS agent to uphold honesty

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, paid a surprise visit to an authorized Point of Sale (POS) Agent Shop of BISP Partner Bank at Pirwadhai area in Rawalpindi on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, paid a surprise visit to an authorized Point of Sale (POS) Agent Shop of BISP Partner Bank at Pirwadhai area in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visit aimed at overseeing the distribution of Kafaalat stipends to the deserving women under BISP and address any challenges faced in the process.

Dr. Amjad Saqib visited the retailer shop, where needy women had gathered to collect their Kafaalat stipends. He took a hands-on approach, reviewing the method of fund distribution and interacting directly with the women.

Recognizing the importance of understanding the ground realities, Dr. Amjad Saqib engaged in conversations with the needy women, who shared valuable insights into the challenges they face in receiving their funds.

Demonstrating swift responsiveness, he immediately directed concerned authorities to address and resolve the highlighted issues.

In addition to interacting with the beneficiaries, Dr. Amjad Saqib engaged with the POS Agent, emphasizing the significance of their role in ensuring transparent and honest distribution of stipends.

He stated, "The payment of stipends to poor women without deduction is a noble deed," urging POS agents to treat needy women with kindness.

Dr. Amjad Saqib passionately remarked, "Serving women in need is like worship," stressing the importance of POS agents performing their duties with utmost honesty.

He exhorted them to uphold the principles of transparency and compassion in their service to the community.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Bank Sale Rawalpindi Women

Recent Stories

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock h ..

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock horns at Perth Stadium tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from ..

Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from fossil fuels

4 minutes ago
 PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unve ..

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament

31 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) s ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) says to help revive GPO service ..

28 minutes ago
 PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates un ..

PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no ret ..

28 minutes ago
 Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

28 minutes ago
Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretaria ..

Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretariat

28 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scie ..

COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scientific Landscape

27 minutes ago
 BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI presi ..

BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

28 minutes ago
 CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

32 minutes ago
 RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

42 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan