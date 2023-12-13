Dr Amjad Saqib interacts with needy women during Kafaalat stipend distribution; urges POS agent to uphold honesty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, paid a surprise visit to an authorized Point of Sale (POS) Agent Shop of BISP Partner Bank at Pirwadhai area in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visit aimed at overseeing the distribution of Kafaalat stipends to the deserving women under BISP and address any challenges faced in the process.

Dr. Amjad Saqib visited the retailer shop, where needy women had gathered to collect their Kafaalat stipends. He took a hands-on approach, reviewing the method of fund distribution and interacting directly with the women.

Recognizing the importance of understanding the ground realities, Dr. Amjad Saqib engaged in conversations with the needy women, who shared valuable insights into the challenges they face in receiving their funds.

Demonstrating swift responsiveness, he immediately directed concerned authorities to address and resolve the highlighted issues.

In addition to interacting with the beneficiaries, Dr. Amjad Saqib engaged with the POS Agent, emphasizing the significance of their role in ensuring transparent and honest distribution of stipends.

He stated, "The payment of stipends to poor women without deduction is a noble deed," urging POS agents to treat needy women with kindness.

Dr. Amjad Saqib passionately remarked, "Serving women in need is like worship," stressing the importance of POS agents performing their duties with utmost honesty.

He exhorted them to uphold the principles of transparency and compassion in their service to the community.