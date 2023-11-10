Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social justice and empowerment

Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that BISP's mission revolves around the principles of social justice and addressing poverty by mitigating needs of the poor through income support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that BISP's mission revolves around the principles of social justice and addressing poverty by mitigating needs of the poor through income support.

Addressing at an event titled ‘Bridging the Financial Inclusion Gap in Pakistan’ organized by World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance and Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib emphasized BISP's commitment to supporting disadvantaged families, enabling access to education for girls and boys, and empowering women.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan was the chief guest of this event, while Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah Khan and representatives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Utility Stores Corporation and JAZZ also addressed the event.

He said that Benazir Kafaalat initiative supports approximately 9.3 million families with quarterly cash assistance of Rs. 8,750 per beneficiary per family, providing crucial financial support.

Benazir Scholarship Program extends educational stipends to 8.2 million students from these families, this initiative promotes education by mitigating financial barriers, fostering future leaders.

He further said that Benazir Scholarships for Undergraduates aids 102,000 low-income students, covering tuition fees and providing an annual stipend of Rs. 40,000, ensuring equal access to quality education.

Benazir Nashonuma is an essential intervention addressing malnutrition in Pakistan, benefiting 1.

12 million pregnant mothers and their newborn children, significantly combating stunting.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that in times of national emergencies, BISP has been a lifeline, providing swift and efficient assistance during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and flood relief in 2022.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib extended his gratitude to international donors, governmental agencies, and non-governmental organizations for their strong partnerships in achieving these milestones.

He unveiled BISP's ambitious future goals, including real-time digital fund transfers, enhancing data-driven targeting mechanisms, collaborating with international donors, achieving sustainability, and supporting widows and orphans. Furthermore, BISP aims to open bank accounts for all 9.3 million beneficiaries, making the best use of the Asaan Mobile Account scheme, he added.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Saqib emphasized the critical importance of poverty eradication, stating, "Poverty is pain, poverty is poison. We cannot promote peace unless we end poverty." He called for continued support and partnership from all stakeholders and expressed gratitude to organizations such as Pathfinder and VRG for bringing everyone together.

Dr. Saqib also thanked Claude Dyer and the World Economic Forum's EDISON ALLIANCE for recognizing Pakistan's remarkable success story, particularly the Asaan Mobile Account Scheme.