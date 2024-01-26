Dr. Amjad Saqib terms BISP’s 15 years journey a milestone to serve deserving families

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Friday said that BISP has achieved numerous milestones during the last 15 years with the support of its International Development Partners, particularly the World Bank.
Welcoming the World Bank delegation led by Senior Social Protection Specialist Amjad Zafar Khan, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted the critical role of BISP as Pakistan's largest social security program, providing financial assistance to 9.3 million needy families.
The WB mission has conducted a comprehensive five-day visit to BISP from January 22-26, 2024.
The primary focus of this mission was to deliver insights and recommendations on the implementation of the Crisis Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) program.
Emphasizing the strategy of lifting poor households out of poverty through skill development and microfinance programmes, Dr. Amjad Saqib underscored the importance of the BISP Savings Scheme, promoting a saving trend among consumers.
In line with BISP's commitment to economic empowerment while preserving the dignity of needy women, Dr. Amjad Saqib discussed the introduction of a New Banking System to address the challenges faced by needy families.
He credited the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) for collecting authentic data of deserving households, stating, "If BISP rises, then Pakistan will rise."
In the meeting, Senior Social Protection Specialist Amjad Zafar Khan from WB expressed his satisfaction with the performance of all BISP initiatives under CRISP, particularly commending the BISP Savings Scheme.
Zafar Khan noted that BISP has successfully achieved set targets in Kafaalat, Nashonuma, and Taleemi Wazaif programs.
During the five-day visit, the World Bank delegation also visited the BISP Nashonuma Center in Muzaffarabad, acknowledging BISP as an exemplary program compared to other countries.
Chairperson BISP welcomed the delegation's suggestions for the betterment of programme.
Representatives from the World Bank, including Gul Najam Jamy, Consultant World Bank, Zaineb Majoka Economist, and Amna Khan Social Protection Specialist, actively participated in the meeting. BISP was represented by key officials, including Addl. Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, DG NSER, DG Finance, DG OM, DG MCO, DG Internal Audit, Director International Cooperation, and Director Procurement.
