UrduPoint.com

Dr Amjad Saqib Visits FCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Dr Amjad Saqib visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr Amjad Saqib, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Akhuwat Foundation, on Saturday visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was warmly welcomed by President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq himself and his team.

Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Vice President, and Haji Muhammad Abid were also present besides Mian Muhammad Kamal-ul-Din, Moazam Bin Zahoor, Coordinator Abu Bakar and Focal Person of Akhuwat Muhammad Shahzad.

Dr Amjad Saqib underlined benefits of collective efforts and hoped the business community of Faisalabad would extend help for the have-nots by providing them all basic amenities in addition to providing them interest free loans to start their own businesses.

He said affluent people must realize their religious obligations that no one should go to bed without a meal and their other basic needs should also be fulfilled. He added that Akhuwat had established a strong team of 400 volunteers to serve the have-nots in Faisalabad without any help from the government departments.

Later Dr Khurram Tariq presented a cheque of donation to Dr Amjad Saqib while Dr Amjad Saqibgave him a gift of his latest book.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

48 minutes ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

48 minutes ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

1 hour ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

2 hours ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.