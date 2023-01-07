Dr Amjad Saqib visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr Amjad Saqib, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Akhuwat Foundation, on Saturday visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was warmly welcomed by President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq himself and his team.

Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Vice President, and Haji Muhammad Abid were also present besides Mian Muhammad Kamal-ul-Din, Moazam Bin Zahoor, Coordinator Abu Bakar and Focal Person of Akhuwat Muhammad Shahzad.

Dr Amjad Saqib underlined benefits of collective efforts and hoped the business community of Faisalabad would extend help for the have-nots by providing them all basic amenities in addition to providing them interest free loans to start their own businesses.

He said affluent people must realize their religious obligations that no one should go to bed without a meal and their other basic needs should also be fulfilled. He added that Akhuwat had established a strong team of 400 volunteers to serve the have-nots in Faisalabad without any help from the government departments.

Later Dr Khurram Tariq presented a cheque of donation to Dr Amjad Saqib while Dr Amjad Saqibgave him a gift of his latest book.