Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi appointed Pro-VC UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi was appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and he took over the charge of his office on Wednesday.

UAF spokesman said that after taking charge of his office, he presided meeting with his subordinates and directed them to make all kinds of future correspondence to his office.