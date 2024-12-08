Open Menu

Dr. Anosh Ahmed's Book "Leadership 101" Earns Global Acclaim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Dr. Anosh Ahmed's book "Leadership 101" earns global acclaim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Renowned Pakistani-American Dr. Anosh Ahmed's acclaimed book "Leadership 101" has gained widespread recognition and popularity around the world as the book dispensed leadership principles in a simplified, innovative, and practical manner.

The book emphasized the need for leaders to rethink traditional practices to foster organizational growth and employee well-being in today's rapidly changing world, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The book suggested that instead of enforcing rigid work hours and micromanagement, leaders should consider the specific needs of their team members, show empathy and create an environment where employees feel trusted and valued.

The book stressed the importance of leaders fostering a culture of learning from experience, including both successes and mistakes.

The book also highlighted innovative ideas by creating a space where employees feel comfortable taking calculated risks and learning from them, managers can encourage innovation and creativity within the team.

The book encouraged leaders to act as mentors who guide their teams through challenges rather than supervisors who punish mistakes.

Moreover, several business leaders have praised Dr.

Anosh Ahmed's book, calling it a valuable resource, particularly for young leaders and professionals.

They believe the book guided business leaders on how to design strategies that promote organizational growth, offer equal opportunities for employee advancement and transform staff into valuable assets for their companies.

Expressing his feelings on the book's success, Dr. Anosh Ahmed stated, "It is an admiration and a privilege for me to see people prioritizing learning new things in today's vibrant world, adding he said that my book taught individuals to move beyond outdated mindsets and embrace modern approaches. I aimed to simplify the complex subject of leadership so that it could benefit everyone. The book's success is a testament to how critical it is to understand and implement effective leadership in today's world."

Dr. Ahmed also encouraged leaders to support their employees' professional development by offering training programs, mentorship opportunities and a path for advancement within the organization.

He argued that when employees see their company investing in their future, they're more likely to remain loyal, motivated and engaged.

Related Topics

World Business Company Young Guide Sunday From Employment

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan