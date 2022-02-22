UrduPoint.com

Dr. Anwar Posted As Principal QMC

February 22, 2022

Dr. Anwar posted as Principal QMC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Dr. Muhammad Shahzad Anwar, Professor of Urology (BS-20) Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore has been posted as Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has issued notification of his posting as Principal, QMC Bahawalpur.

Dr. Anwar is famous for the treatment of urology and kidney-related diseases.

He is also known as a good administrator.

