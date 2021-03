(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Funeral prayer for former President International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui was offered at Faisal Masjid

It was attended by Rector IIU Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIU, Dr.

Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, Vice Presidents of IIUI, employees of university and scores of people from different walks of life, a press release on Thursday said.

Noted educationist and former president of International Islamic University Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui passed on Monday. Many dignitaries, including IIU Rector and President expressed their condolences on Dr. Siddiqui's demise and prayed for him.