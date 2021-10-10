Dr. A.Q. Khan laid to rest with full honor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistani nuclear scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, was laid to rest with full honor on Sunday in H-8 graveyard.

Funeral prayer of late Dr A.Q.Khan was held at Faisal Mosque which was attended by a large number of people from civil, military, parliamentarians, and media persons.

TV channels reported that the whole nation expressed grief over the sad demise of Dr. A.Q.Khan.

The local administration had made special security arrangements for safety and security of the citizens.