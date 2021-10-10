UrduPoint.com

Dr AQ Khan Left An Indelible Impression On Entire Nation's Mind: Aon Abbas Buppi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dr AQ Khan left an indelible impression on entire nation's mind: Aon Abbas Buppi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said the sad demise of the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had left an indelible impression on the minds of the entire nation.

He expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Pakistan's nuclear scientist and founder of the nuclear program.

He said the whole nation was indebted to Dr.

Abdul Qadeer for his services to strengthen Pakistan's defence which would always be remembered.

He played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear state which made country's defense impregnable, Buppi said.

He added that passing away of the Dr. Abdul Qadeer was undoubtedly an irreparable loss for the country.

May Allah exalt the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Buppi prayed.

More Stories From Pakistan

