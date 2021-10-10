UrduPoint.com

Dr AQ Khan Played Key Role In Making Pakistan's Defense Invincible: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

Dr AQ Khan played key role in making Pakistan's defense invincible: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan's defense invincible.

In a statement issued here, Syed Fakhar Imam expressed sorrow and grief over demise of "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" Dr AQ Khan.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a real hero and role model for the new generation, observed Fakhar.

He remarked that the void created after the demise of late Dr AQ Khan would never be filled. He added that the nation would remember the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan forever. He dedicated his life for Pakistan.

The federal minister prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

1 hour ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

3 hours ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.