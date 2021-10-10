MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan's defense invincible.

In a statement issued here, Syed Fakhar Imam expressed sorrow and grief over demise of "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" Dr AQ Khan.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a real hero and role model for the new generation, observed Fakhar.

He remarked that the void created after the demise of late Dr AQ Khan would never be filled. He added that the nation would remember the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan forever. He dedicated his life for Pakistan.

The federal minister prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.