Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independence Day with patriotic spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Dr AQ Khan School and College Bahria Town Phase 8 here on Monday celebrated Independence Day with patriotic spirit.

The students and staff gathered at the auditorium to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony and sang the national anthem.

The week-long celebrations began on August 7. The students participated in various activities to celebrate Independence Day including art and craft work, quiz and singing competitions, performances, and informative videos. .

The highlight of the celebrations was the Independence Day parade on August 11 held at the school ground and featured marching bands and tableaux.

Principal Dr Muhammad Hanif said celebrating Independence Day promotes patriotism and national pride among the students.

He said the celebrations helped to build a sense of community among the students and the staff of the school.

The students were grateful for the sacrifices that the founding father of Pakistan made for the creation of a free and independent state. They are also committed to working hard to make Pakistan a better place for all, he added.