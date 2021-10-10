Dr AQ Khan' services for AECP always be remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's services for the Automic Energy Commission of Pakistan (AECP) will always to remembered in the history of Pakistan.

Pakistan on Sunday evening bid adieu to son of the soil Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a national loss, the magnitude of which would be felt for many decades to follow.

Riphah International University shared an especially close bond with Dr AQ Khan as he had been an active participant of the Riphah consultation bodies, said a statement issued here.

He had close connection with the Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University, who invited him to the University convocation twice. DR AQ Khan was deeply involved and contributed heavily in development for science in curriculum and research, the statement said.