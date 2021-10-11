UrduPoint.com

Dr AQ Khan's Absentia Funeral Prayers Held At PU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's absentia funeral prayer was offered at Punjab University (PU) on Monday.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed led the prayers while Pro- Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, thousands of teachers, students and employees participated in the funeral prayer.

Talking to the media, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah built Pakistan while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan strengthened the country's defence and made it invincible.

He said the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan would be remembered forever. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Week would be marked and seminars would be organized to highlight the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the knowledge of new generations. Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan also rendered valuable services in the field ofsocial welfare and he laid the foundation stone of many hospitals, schools and other welfare institutions,he added.

