Dr AQ Khan's Death A Shock To Muslim World: PU VC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Dr AQ Khan's death a shock to Muslim world: PU VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Sunday expressed his deepest sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan (Dr. AQ Khan), the great benefactor of Pakistan.

In his condolence message here, Prof Niaz said that today was a tragic day for the whole Muslim world, particularly Pakistan. He said that Dr AQ Khan had strengthened the Muslim countries and by developing the nuclear bomb in Pakistan, he made country's defense invincible.

He said that due to his services and sacrifices, Pakistanis were living in an independent atmosphere.

He said that the Muslim scientists like Dr AQ Khan were born in centuries.

The VC said that Dr AQ Khan left a luxurious life to safeguard his homeland, for which the Pakistani nation would be under his debt forever. He said that all the Pakistanis who were breathing in an independent atmosphere were thankful to him and we will never forget him. He prayed that the departed soul of Dr AQ Khan may rest in eternal peace.

