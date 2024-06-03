Dr. Arabella Bhutto Elected Fellow Of AETDEW
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto has been elected as Fellow 2024 of Academy of Engineering and Technology of the Developing -World (AETDEW)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto has been elected as Fellow 2024 of academy of Engineering and Technology of the Developing -World (AETDEW).
This recognition reflects Dr. Bhutto's outstanding contributions in the field of innovation in engineering and
technology.
Dr. Arabella Bhutto's dedication to advancing engineering and technology in the developing world has been exemplary, and her election as a fellow of AETDEW is a testament to her expertise and leadership in the field.
Her commitment to innovation and excellence has played a significant role in shaping the future of engineering education and research.
As a fellow of AETDEW, Dr. Arabella Bhutto will inspire and mentor the upcoming generation related to STEM disciplines through her academic book Lean Canvas for Innovation (LCI) in the developing world.
The mission of AETDEW is to mobilize the engineering, technological and scientific community in the developing world to help the south to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 through south-south cooperation.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test9 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes8 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp9 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt13 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC13 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima8 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1018 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers32 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD32 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held32 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society32 minutes ago