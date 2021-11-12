UrduPoint.com

Dr. Arif Alvi For Providing Jobs To Disable People

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:09 PM

Dr. Arif Alvi for providing jobs to disable people

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that persons with disabilities should be provided jobs to enable them earn their livelihood

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that persons with disabilities should be provided jobs to enable them earn their livelihood.

He was addressing the convocation 2021 of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan), here at the Sindh Governor's House as the chief guest.

He said that persons with some forms of disabilities constitute around 15 percent of the world population. But visually, physically or hearing impaired people can be provided jobs because they are fit mentally, he added.

The president congratulated the passing out students of ICMA Pakistan and observed that after successfully completing the degrees, these professionals will also be part of the corporate world, thus, they will also be responsible for protection of the interest of investors and workers.

He also called upon them to work for creation of employment opportunities for the women and disabled persons.

The president expressed confidence that the faculty and management of the ICMA Pakistan will also pay attention to this aspect.

He termed fake news through social media and disparity of wealth as challenges for the whole world in the present era.

Dr Arif Alvi said that the steps were being taken across the globe to provide secure environment to the women at workplace.

Earlier, in his welcome address President ICMA Pakistan Ziaul Mustafa said that the ICMA Pakistan was established in 1951 and with its 7000 members, five branches in Pakistan and five overseas chapter, the institute has got membership of many renowned international organizations.

He said that the ICMA Pakistan was equipped with latest education, best practices and trends which was helping businesses grow further.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi along with President ICMA Pakistan Ziaul Mustafa and others presented degrees to 32 successful CMA qualified candidates.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan World Governor Education Social Media Women Best Jobs Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable Pe ..

UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable People at Border as Threat - Spo ..

7 minutes ago
 French Foreign, Defense Ministers Stress Importanc ..

French Foreign, Defense Ministers Stress Importance of Resolving MH17 Case

7 minutes ago
 FBR contradicts editorial titled "Paying Taxes" pu ..

FBR contradicts editorial titled "Paying Taxes" published in daily DAWN

7 minutes ago
 France Urges Russia to Use Ties With Minsk to Reso ..

France Urges Russia to Use Ties With Minsk to Resolve Migrants Border Crisis

18 minutes ago
 UN Says Released Staffer in Ethiopia Detained Agai ..

UN Says Released Staffer in Ethiopia Detained Again, 9 Others Remain in Detentio ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Robert Califf to Head US Food and ..

Biden Nominates Robert Califf to Head US Food and Drug Administration - White Ho ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.