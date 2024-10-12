Dr Arif Alvi visits Chinese Consulate to offer condolence over killing of Chinese citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A delegation led by former President Dr Arif Alvi visited Consulate General of China in Karachi to express condolences over the killing of it's citizens in Karachi airport blast.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mustafa Karani and MPA Rehan were also present on the occasion.

Consul General of China Yang Yundong welcomed the delegation and thanked for their unwavering support for China.