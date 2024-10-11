Dr Arif Sultan appointed as Director Livestock

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Government promoted Dr.Arif Sultan in grade19 and appointed as Director Livestock Sargodha division on Friday.

According to a press release,He started his duties after assuming the charge.

The newly-appointed director livestock Dr Arif Sultan took review on ongoing progress of the livestock card in light of Punjab government vision.

He emphasized the Additional Directors (AD) and Deputy Directors of four districts that to increase production and export of meat and milk and promotion and progress of farmers all resources should be utilized.