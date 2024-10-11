Open Menu

Dr Arif Sultan Appointed As Director Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Dr Arif Sultan appointed as Director Livestock

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Government promoted Dr.Arif Sultan in grade19 and appointed as Director Livestock Sargodha division on Friday.

According to a press release,He started his duties after assuming the charge.

The newly-appointed director livestock Dr Arif Sultan took review on ongoing progress of the livestock card in light of Punjab government vision.

He emphasized the Additional Directors (AD) and Deputy Directors of four districts that to increase production and export of meat and milk and promotion and progress of farmers all resources should be utilized.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sargodha Progress All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

18 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

20 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

22 hours ago
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan