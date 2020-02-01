Dr Arshad appointed Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry regional chairman

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Vice President FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad as Regional Chairman of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Vice President FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad as Regional Chairman of Punjab.

Dr Muhammad Arshad assumed charge as the FPCCI regional chairman here at the FPCCI Regional Office on Saturday.

Dr Arshad said he would be available all the time for the business community to resolve their issues.