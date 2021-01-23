Dr. Arshad Mahmood assumes charge of Secretary Ministry of Science, Technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Arshad Mahmood has assumed charge of the Secretary (BS-22), Ministry of Science and Technology with effect from 21-01-2021, said a notification of Establishment Division here on Friday.

As per notification, Capt.

(Rtd) Nasim Nawaz a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Science, and Technology Division, transferred as Managing Director, Printing Press Corporation of Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders.

Kashif Ali a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification said.