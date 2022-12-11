Dr Arshid Malik shot injured by unknown outlaws in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health (Vehari) Dr. Arshid Malik was shot at and injured by unknown outlaws in Khanewal.

According to official sources, unknown outlaws attacked him outside a private clinic.

In precarious condition, he was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi visited the hospital to inquire after the injured Dr Arshid Malik.

He directed the provision of quality treatment to doctors.