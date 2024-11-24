Open Menu

Dr. Asad Elected As YNF Pakistan General Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Dr. Asad elected as YNF Pakistan general secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Dr. Asad Shah from the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences was elected as the general secretary of the Young Neurosurgeon Forum (YNF) Pakistan at the elections, held at the 37th Annual National Neurosurgery Conference. The results were officially announced, here on Sunday.

Other key office-bearers elected include Dr. Khizar Hayat as joint secretary, Dr.

Jahanzeb as finance secretary, and Dr. Wajid as information secretary. The election witnessed a significant turnout of neurosurgery experts from across the country.

Dr. Asad Shah expressed his vision for enhancing the quality of neurosurgery training in Pakistan. “Our goal is to improve the quality of neurosurgery training in Pakistan. We are committed to providing the best training to our young neurosurgeons and will support them in their professional development,” he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Young Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

24 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

24 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan