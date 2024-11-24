Dr. Asad Elected As YNF Pakistan General Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Dr. Asad Shah from the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences was elected as the general secretary of the Young Neurosurgeon Forum (YNF) Pakistan at the elections, held at the 37th Annual National Neurosurgery Conference. The results were officially announced, here on Sunday.
Other key office-bearers elected include Dr. Khizar Hayat as joint secretary, Dr.
Jahanzeb as finance secretary, and Dr. Wajid as information secretary. The election witnessed a significant turnout of neurosurgery experts from across the country.
Dr. Asad Shah expressed his vision for enhancing the quality of neurosurgery training in Pakistan. “Our goal is to improve the quality of neurosurgery training in Pakistan. We are committed to providing the best training to our young neurosurgeons and will support them in their professional development,” he said.
