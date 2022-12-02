UrduPoint.com

Dr. Asad Majeed Appointed As New Foreign Secretary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Asad Majeed was serving as Pakistan's ambassador to the US when former PM Imran Khan claimed that Washington hatched conspiracy against his government, is a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, presently posted as Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

A notification in this regard was issued today (Friday) by the Establishment Division.

Asad Majeed is the dipllomat who was serving as Pakistan's ambassador to the US during the PTI government when former PM Imran Khan claimed that Washington hatched conspiracy against his government, is a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service.

