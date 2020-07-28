UrduPoint.com
Dr Asghar Lauds Govt Efforts In Declining COVID-19 Cases

Dr Asghar lauds govt efforts in declining COVID-19 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Medical University Child Specialist Professor Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar Tuesday said that number of coronavirus cases have considerably decreased due to the government and medical teams efforts.

In a statement issued here ,the Professor lauded the role of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid including doctors, nurses and para-medical staff for providing best healthcare facilities to the coronavirus patients.

He expressed hope that more reduction would be witnessed in the next two months as government was doing its utmost efforts to control the virus.

Rai Asghar said that number of people recovering from the virus rapidly while there was no shortage of medicines and related equipments.

More Stories From Pakistan

