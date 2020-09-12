UrduPoint.com
Dr. Asghar Zaidi To Head Baba Guru Nanak University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:16 AM

Dr. Asghar Zaidi to head Baba Guru Nanak University

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi on Friday was given additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib by the Punjab Higher Education department (PHED).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, On October 28, 2019.

Prof. Asghar Zaidi will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor at the University.

Prof. Zaidi is an eminent social policy analyst and a recent recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Professor Zaidi, who holds a PhD in economics from the University of Oxford, is a social policy analyst and renowned researcher. He holds vast experiences of working and teaching at the world's top universities and wishes to bring this experience towards improvements in higher education in Pakistan.

Talking to media, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that it was a matter of great pride for him that he would work as the founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University. He pledged to work towards the goal of making this new university an international center of excellence for the study of Sikhism and for promotion of Punjabi language.

Earlier, the Punjab Governor introduced Prof. Asghar Zaidi to the global community of Sikhs in a video conference.

The participants of video conference praised the steps taken by the Governor in promoting harmony among Muslims and Sikhs living in Pakistan. They promised their full support for development and promotion of Baba Guru Nanak University.

