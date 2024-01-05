Open Menu

Dr. Ashraf Takes Over Charge As New Director Livestock Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Dr. Ashraf takes over charge as new director livestock Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, a senior officer of the livestock department, appointed as the new Director Livestock Multan Division after promotion to BPS-20, took over the charge of his new assignment here Friday.

Multan Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Director Dr. Sabir Ali and Deputy Director Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar welcomed him by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

Soon after assuming the charge, the director livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf held a meeting with all the veterinary officers of the district Multan at the Livestock Complex and asked them to further improve the quality of services provided to cattle breeders and rearers in Multan district.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf reviewed the ongoing vaccine campaign in the three tehsils including Multan, Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala and said that the cold chain system of vaccine should be maintained till the end.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that providing best uninterrupted veterinary services to livestock breeders and rearers was a top priority.

Veterinary officers should move from village to village and inform the livestock keepers about various diseases of animals and birds, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution demanding election schedu ..

Senate passes resolution demanding election schedule for 8th February be postpon ..

4 minutes ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

3 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

17 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

17 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

17 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

18 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan