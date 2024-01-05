Dr. Ashraf takes over charge as new director livestock Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, a senior officer of the livestock department, appointed as the new Director Livestock Multan Division after promotion to BPS-20, took over the charge of his new assignment here Friday.

Multan Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Director Dr. Sabir Ali and Deputy Director Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar welcomed him by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

Soon after assuming the charge, the director livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf held a meeting with all the veterinary officers of the district Multan at the Livestock Complex and asked them to further improve the quality of services provided to cattle breeders and rearers in Multan district.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf reviewed the ongoing vaccine campaign in the three tehsils including Multan, Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala and said that the cold chain system of vaccine should be maintained till the end.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that providing best uninterrupted veterinary services to livestock breeders and rearers was a top priority.

Veterinary officers should move from village to village and inform the livestock keepers about various diseases of animals and birds, he said.