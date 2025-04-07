Dr Asif Ali Memon appointed as chairman BISE, SBA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Department of Universities and Boards Government of Sindh has officially appointed Dr. Asif Ali Memon as the Chairman of the board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education, Shaheed Benazirabad, through a formal notification.

Dr. Memon has assumed the charge of his new position and commenced his official duties.

