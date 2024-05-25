Dr Asif Ali promoted as Director Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Research Information Unit Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali has been promoted as Director Agriculture Information.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Saturday that Dr Asif Ali had taken over charge of his new office and held a meeting with his subordinate for assigning them news tasks.

Earlier he was accorded a rousing reception when he reached his office after promotion.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others presented bouquets to Dr Asif Ali and congratulated him on his promotion.

The spokesman said that Dr Asif Ali had been serving the agriculture information department for the last 20 years.

He passed his Master's degree examination from University of Agriculture Faisalabad in 2001 and joined Agriculture (Extension) Department in 2004 as Agriculture Officer Service.

Later, he served the department as Agriculture Officer Publication and Assistant Director Information and Films at Lahore.

He was appointed as Deputy Director Research Information in 2014 while he completed his Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Agriculture Extension from University of Agriculture Faisalabad in 2023.

He played a dynamic role in elevating the Journal of Agriculture Research (JAR) up to international standard. His various research articles were also carried and published by the international journals.