Dr Asif Kareem appointed as new Dean of AMC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) In a groundbreaking development, the Chairman board of Governors Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Mushtaq Jadoon, has appointed Professor Dr Asif Kareem as the new Dean of Ayub Medical College.

This decision is notable as it signifies the first instance where the Chairman has made an appointment based solely on merit, signalling the end of an era characterized by discretionary appointments and favouritism within the institution.

The decision to appoint Dr Asif Kareem was motivated purely by the aim of improving the institution.

It is suggested that any investigations into past allegations of misconduct and corruption will be conducted impartially and on a merit basis.

The Chairman, under the MTI Act of 2015, has previously launched investigations against the former Dean, continuing until the completion of the inquiry period. This paved the way for the appointment of a new Dean. Going forward, appointments at all levels, from peon to professors, will be made on merit. The Chairman of the Board of Governors is committed to implementing further stringent measures to uphold the principles of meritocracy.