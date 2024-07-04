Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Dr Muhammad Asif Khan Additional Principal Medical Officer has been transferred and posted Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, he was performing duties as CEO Health Chakwal and was transferred and posted as CEO DHA, Rawalpindi against a vacant post with immediate effect.