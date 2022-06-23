ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Leaders Dr. Asim Hussain and Nadeem Afzal Chan on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In their condolence message, they expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.