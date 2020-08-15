UrduPoint.com
Dr. Aslam Ansari's Lyrical Description Of Pakistan Movement To Hit Markets Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:04 AM

Dr. Aslam Ansari's lyrical description of Pakistan movement to hit markets next month

Independence Day 2020 was a joyous moment for all, but a double delight for Prof. Dr. Aslam Ansari for his nomination for Preidential Pride of Performance Award and compilation of 'Armaghan-e-Pak', a lyrical description of Pakistan Movement to hit markets next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Independence Day 2020 was a joyous moment for all, but a double delight for Prof. Dr. Aslam Ansari for his nomination for Preidential Pride of Performance Award and compilation of 'Armaghan-e-Pak', a lyrical description of Pakistan Movement to hit markets next month.

The poetic story of Pakistan movement would be published by August 2020 end or early September, the poet told APP after announcement of his nomination for the prestigious award here Friday, Aug 14.

"Its an honour not only for me but for whole Multan," Dr. Aslam said with reference to the nomination for the award.

He was also awarded "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz" in 2009 in recognition of his contributions.

Born on Apr 30,1939, outside Pak gate at Bhedi Serai area of Multan, Dr. Aslam Ansari, also an expert on Dr. Allama Iqbal poetry, completed his Masters in Urdu from Oriental College Lahore in 1963 and MA Persian in 1985 from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

He completed his Ph.D in 1998 and from that day onward, he dedicated his whole life to imparting education to younger generation.

He served education in Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore and other cities.

He has five books to his credit including poetry compilations in Urdu and Persian, a novel in Seraiki language titled "Baidi wich Darya" or (River In The Boat) besides compilation of his critical and research based essays.

Dr. Aslam Ansari had also received National Bank Award on translation of 'Kafis' of sufi poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed and Iqbal Award on his work on "Iqbaliyaat".

His poem "Gautam Se Mukalma" or (Dialogue With Gautam) was popular among people.

His poetry found many vocalists to sing 'Ghazals' that are popular among masses including "Men Ne Roka Bhi Nahin Or Wo Thehra Bhi Nahin".

The poet told APP that he was elated to be nominated for Presidential Pride of Performance Award. "Better late than never." His two new books would soon be decorating shelves of bookstalls including lyrical description of Pakistan Movement titled "Armaghan-e-Pak" which is a compilation of many poems and lyrical drama dialogue.

Moreover, a 'Masnavi' titled "Farrukh Nama" in Persian language that was named after his son Farrukh on the pattern of a famous 'Masnavi' 'Javed Nama' of poet of east Dr. Allama Iqbal would also be published soon. "Farrukh Nama" is a compilation of 1300 verses, he added.

"Presidential Pride of Performance Award is an honour not just for me but the whole Multan and I can not thank enough Almighty ALLAH for the accomplishment."

