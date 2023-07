SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Primary and Secondary Heathcare Department, Punjab has posted Dr Aslam Asad as Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority (DHA) Sargodha with immediate effect.

A notification in this regard has been issued here on Sunday.

While, Dr Mushtaq Bashir has been posted as CEO District Health Authority Hafizabad.