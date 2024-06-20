Open Menu

Dr. Asma For Avoiding More Red Meat Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Health expert Dr. Asma Tarique has urged people to avoid continuously eating more food dishes made from red meat.

Talking to journalists here, she said, "A number of patients have been brought to hospitals for complaints of high blood pressure, joint pain, and arthritis after eating food dishes made from red meat for the last four days."

“People have a huge quantity of red meat in their refrigerators, which was collected on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha."

"Some of them have continuously been eating spicy dishes made with red meat for the last three to four days," she added.

She opined that people who were already suffering from high blood pressure and uric acid-related diseases must avoid consuming more red meat dishes if they had eaten them during the last three to four days. 

She also advised people not to eat more Bar-BQ dishes, saying that if they eat Bar-BQ dishes continuously for three to four days, they might be suffering from a surge in blood pressure, arthritis, and other diseases. 

“It is true that red meat is a good source of protein, which is necessary for the human body,” she said, adding that people should also eat vegetables and pulses.

Blood

