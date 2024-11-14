Dr Asma Mansoor Assumes Role As Incharge Protocol & PR At IIUI
Published November 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Dr. Asma Mansoor, an Assistant Professor in the Department of English, has taken on the role of Incharge of Protocol and Public Relations at the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.
According to the IIUI, Dr. Mansoor, who joined the International Islamic University, Islamabad in 2006, specializes in Posthuman Studies and has contributed research to international journals, including Compare: A Journal of Comparative and International education, Critique: Studies in Contemporary Fiction, Curriculum Inquiry, Asiatic, New Writing: The International Journal for the Theory and Practice of Creative Writing, South Asian Review, International Journal of Leadership in Education, and Palgrave Communications.
Dr. Mansoor has co-edited the Journal of Contemporary Poetics for three years and is a reviewer for international journals.
Currently, she is editing Pakistani Literature, the Pakistan academy of Letters’ journal, and recently translated the novel Habs by Hassan Manzar into English.
