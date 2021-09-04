Dr Ata stresses for proper vaccine, SOPs to protect from Delta variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Prime Minister's Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman on Friday stressed the need for vaccination and standard operating procedure (SOPs), to protect lethal wave of Delta variant spreading around the world.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the government will have to expedite the process of vaccination so that a large number of people could get the doses without further delay.

Delta variant a most formidable version of corona virus that causes COVID 19, he said.

Replying to a question about putting Pakistan's name on red list by British, he said Pakistan is fulfilling all responsibilities regarding collecting data and conducting disease surveillance.

"We hope that British authorities will look into the matter and remove the name from the list." he said.

To a question about public meetings being organized by the political parties, he said they should stop holding public gatherings because the wave is spreading in the country.

Dr Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences said that there is dire need to vaccinate eighty percent population because Delta wave is more dangerous than the previous.

He urged the people to adopt social distances and avoid gatherings in the current situation.